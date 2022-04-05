Local manufacturer rolling with the changes as demand for masks reduces
It’s been nearly two years to the day when an Oro-Medonte company decided to switch gears and help in the fight against COVID-19.
As the country and province faced a limited supply of face shields, Molded Precision Components (MPC) began developing and manufacturing them out of their facilities.
“We do our own designing in-house, own developed, design and build our own tooling and automation. It was the perfect fit for us,” said David Yeaman, Molded Precision Components President.
Months later, the company says they had made nearly 30 million face shields for the province and country and employed 185 employees.
Yeaman tells CTV News that they hired 115 students and additional staff to meet the growing demand.
Miro Ramotowski has been with the company since 2014. When MPC began its production of PPE, he says the team rallied together - working long hours to help during a time of need.
“We got to do our part and help our fellow Canadians,” said Ramotowski.
With over 85 per cent of the Canadian population fully vaccinated and most restrictions gone in parts of the country, the company says production has slowed.
MPC now employs about 90 people and continues to adapt and expand
“We were originally 28,000 sq feet, and now we’re 70,000 sq feet,” said Yeaman from inside the facility.
The new facility features machines building automotive parts and food packaging and includes a “clean room.”
The room was built to expand its medical products further. MPC hopes to have equipment in the room fully functional within the next few weeks.
