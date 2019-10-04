Napoleon is hiring again. A large number of manufacturing and office positions have opened up at the facility just north of Barrie.

Napoleon is one of the region’s largest manufacturers and produces barbecues, fireplaces, and HVAC systems. In a release, they say they are hiring 50, six-month contract positions for their assembly line and 30 full-time salary positions for various roles, including; marketing, quality assurance, research & development, sales, human resources, and customer service.

“It is always exciting to be doing strong business and need to create more jobs to meet the demands,” says Stephen Schroeter, Co-Chief Executive of Napoleon. “Napoleon has always been a good corporate citizen in Barrie, a place we are proud to call home and are happy to continue driving forward with opportunities for people to ignite their careers.”

They will be hosting a job fair on October 8, 12-7 p.m. at 214 Bayview Drive. Those interested are encouraged to bring their resume and prepare for an on-site interview.