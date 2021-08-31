BARRIE, ONT. -- A local man is over $75,000 richer, thanks to the RVH Auxiliary 50/50 Community draw.

Randy Norton was the August grand prize winner and won a total of $75,080.

The RVH Auxiliary Community 50/50 draw supports the Barrie hospital's tiniest patients as the neonatal intensive care unit requires a significant expansion.

All money raised through ticket sales helps with those renovations.

The next draw is in September. Early bird tickets sold before Sept. 9 qualify for three $1,000 prizes.

Tickets are on sale now and cost $40 for 200, $20 for 40 and $10 for three.

More information on the RVH Auxiliary 50/50 draw is available here.