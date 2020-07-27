BARRIE, ONT. -- After more than four months, visitors are finally allowed to enter the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) to see their loved ones.

Visitor restrictions, except for compassionate reasons, were introduced back in mid-march at the Barrie hospital as a safety measure to limit the spread of COVID-19 while ensuring the health and safety of patients and staff.

RVH officials said the visiting plan would be introduced in four phases.

Today’s phase one announcement allows admitted patients to have one visitor once a week for one hour during specific pre-booked blocks of time.

The visitor must wear a face mask at all times and must be at least 16 years of age.

All visitors must maintain a minimum of two metres between both the patient and staff at all times.

Other hospitals across the region are taking a similar approach.

As of July 20th, Georgian Bay General Hospital in Midland will allow the patient’s one visitor per day during scheduled visitation times.

Stevenson Memorial Hospital in Alliston will also implement a phased approach. Starting July 20th, long-stay inpatients can have one primary visitor and a secondary visitor if the primary one cannot make the scheduled time.

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare in Bracebridge has also reintroduced essential visitation for inpatients. Eligible patients will be able to select one designated care partner to visit them who remain the same for the duration of their hospital stay.

Collingwood General is still limiting visitors with some exceptions, including compassionate care, when assisting a minor, or other specified circumstances.