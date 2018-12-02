

CTV Barrie





A group local of volunteers is trying to save a beacon of light that overlooks Georgian Bay.



Older than Canada itself, the Nottawasaga Lighthouse is one of six imperial towers built on the Great Lakes in the mid-1800s and has been a staple in the community since.



The guiding light was decommissioned in 2003; a lightning strike severely damaged the tower the following year.



Doug Hackbart, an engineer with the Nottawasaga Lighthouse Preservation Society (NLPS) hopes it stays that way for future generations.



“This is a heritage asset, we can’t afford to lose our heritage,” says Hackbart. “It's 160 years old. There are very few things that are 10 years older than the country.”



When it was built, a whale oil lamp was used to shine a light over the waters of Georgian Bay. Today a twelve-volt LED lighting system is enough to bring the tower to life once again but only long enough to remind all of the history here and of the work that still lies ahead.



The NLPS began working to save the light three years ago. A protective covering was installed to buy time while money was raised and ownership of the property could be secured.



“The government is getting rid of all of the lighthouses transferring ownership to a group like ours,” says NLPS Vice Chair Robert Square. “(It) is a way that we can preserve the light and lighthouses in Canada and preserve their history for future generations.”



The Preservation society is hoping to finalize a transfer agreement with the Government later this month that will clear the way for more fundraising and the reconstruction to begin.