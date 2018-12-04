What’s old is new again at local high schools.

Used-clothing is on sale at a store inside Orillia Secondary School.

“I just think it’s really cool, and it’s a new way to bring a story back to old clothes,” said one student.

The fashion and design class started the idea of bringing a used-clothing store into the school, and soon many other classes were participating. Business students work on marketing, and a science class pitches in with fiber recycling.

Fashion design teacher, Jessica Chittick explains the clothes aren’t just sold, they’re also refurbished.

“They break it all down. They cut up all the fibers, and they use it as replacement fibers for other products like seat fillers and stuffing,” Chittick says.

In Alliston, Banting Memorial is preparing to open a similar store.

Both schools plan to donate all the profits to local charities and are accepting donations from the public.