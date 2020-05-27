A boy under the age of 10 is the only new case of COVID-19 reported by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit on Wednesday.

The health unit reports the child, from Bradford West Gwillimbury, contracted the virus through community transmission and is self-isolating at home.

The region has a total of 458 confirmed cases, which includes 36 deaths and 356 recoveries.

The York Region health unit has confirmed 38 new cases today, for a total of 2,343. Tragically, the region has lost 193 people to the virus.

There were no new cases reported in Grey Bruce, keeping the total at 91 confirmed diagnoses, including 85 recoveries.

Province-wide, Ontario reported 292 new cases of the virus on Wednesday, marking the second straight day of fewer than 300 cases.

The province has extended the COVID-19 emergency order until June 9.

The orders include the closure of child-care centres, libraries except for pickup and delivery, theatres, and bars and restaurants except to provide takeout or delivery.

