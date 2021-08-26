COOKSTOWN, ONT. -- Support is growing from Ontario's medical officers of health for COVID-19 vaccine passports before schools reopen in less than two weeks.

"This is for both the security and safety of the unvaccinated individuals as well as for the vaccinated," said York Region's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Karim Kurji.

In Simcoe Muskoka, 32 per cent of eligible residents are either reluctant or unable to get a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Barry Nathanson isn't mincing words for those who haven't rolled up their sleeves for a COVID-19 vaccine.

"There will still be freedom in our free society, but not freedom to risk the lives, health and wellbeing of others," the Alliston doctor said.

Doctors are calling the fourth wave of infections the wave of the unvaccinated.

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit logged 30 new infections Thursday, nearly double the number of cases posted 24 hours ago.

Of those who tested positive for the virus in the past day, the health unit says 23 were unvaccinated, and three were partially vaccinated. Four were fully immunized.

"This virus isn't going away. We know that vaccinations are safe, and if we're going to keep businesses open, we have to make sure that we've got a way to do that," said Barrie Chamber of Commerce executive director Paul Markle.

While the government weighs its options, Ontario's Chambers of Commerce developed a framework to protect customers, employers and staff in the fall.

"This is something that needs to have some transparency. It needs to provide safety for our businesses," Markle added.

Barrie resident Rob Adams doesn't agree. "I disagree with it. I think we should all have our own choice."

But Abdul Karim Dogar Chaudry feels it's important. "We've got to follow all the instructions so that we are all part of it, and we are all healthy."

WHERE TO FIND A POP-UP CLINIC

Meanwhile, pop-up vaccination clinics across the region offer the shot to all eligible residents, with no appointment necessary in most cases.

"Making it more accessible, closer to home," said Rebecca Dupuis, Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit's immunization clinic manager.

Fri., Aug. 27

Tanger Outlets Cookstown (Old Children's Place store location)

3311 County Road 89, Cookstown

10:30am - 5pm



Sat., Aug. 28

Open Air Dunlop (Dunlop St., Barrie)

10:00am - 4:00pm



Oro-Medonte Community Arena

71 Line 4 N., Oro-Medonte

10:00 am - 5:00 pm



Home Hardware Building Centre (parking lot)

104 High St., Collingwood

12:00 pm - 3:00 pm



Perkinsfield Pavilion

43 County Rd. 6 South, Perkinsfield

10:00 am - 3:00 pm



Sun., Aug. 29

Shopper's Drug Mart - Georgian Mall (lower level)

509 Bayfield St., Barrie

11:00am - 5:00pm