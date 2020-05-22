BARRIE -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is ready to help provinces massively scale up their COVID-19 testing as Ontario continues to pull up the rear.

The pledge to help comes as Ontario reports its highest increase of COVID-19 cases since May 8, with 441 new cases and 28 deaths.

This has pushed the death toll past two-thousand, and the total case count is at 24,628 with nearly 19,000 recoveries.

Despite the premier's pledge to expand testing, the medical officer of health with Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit says they have yet to receive a directive from the Ontario government to test asymptomatic patients.

Dr. Charles Gardner admits his concern right now is the return to work for many across the province, and the potential for infection rates to jump.

The health unit's top doc says that while fewer than 16-thousand tests have been done in the region, he is satisfied with the level of testing.

Dr. Gardner adds that the region has a relatively low infection rate compared to the GTA.

The medical officer of health warns that it's still too early to expand our social bubble, adding that it's still important to maintain physical distancing and isolation within the household.

The health unit is reporting three new cases on Friday in Barrie, Ramara and New Tecumseth.