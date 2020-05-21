BARRIE -- The local health unit is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the region's total to 441.

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit confirms four of the new cases are in Bradford.

Nearly one-quarter of all cases are associated with outbreaks at long-term care or retirement homes.

In Simcoe County, 422 people have tested positive for the virus, and 324 have now recovered.

Meanwhile, Muskoka has had significantly fewer cases at just 19, with only one case left unresolved.

Thirty-six people have died after becoming infected with COVID-19 in Simcoe Muskoka, 23 of whom lived in long-term care or retirement facilities.

Provincially, there are 413 new COVID-19 cases, and 31 more deaths.

That brings the total number of cases in Ontario to 24,187.