BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports four new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest single-day spike for the region so far this month.

The details of the cases haven't been revealed because of a temporary glitch with the health unit's system.

The new cases jump the region's total number of lab-confirmed cases to 680, most of which have been reported in Barrie.

There was a surge in cases across the province today as well, as Ontario reports 131 new cases and three new virus-related deaths.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said today's daily case count is an "overestimation" because of a reporting lag on Thursday.

Data from 11 of Ontario's 34 public health units weren't available yesterday, and those results were added to today's case count.