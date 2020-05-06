BARRIE -- Another person has died with COVID-19 in the region, bringing the death toll to 24, according to the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

There are 16 new confirmed cases reported by the local health unit on Wednesday, including a child from Innisfil.

There are outbreaks at four retirement homes and three long-term care facilities.

Seven people diagnosed with COVID-19 are in the hospital, and the health unit is reporting 175 people in the region have now recovered.

The province is reporting 412 new cases and 68 more deaths on Wednesday.

Health officials say more than 70 per cent of Ontario's total cases are resolved.

The local medical officer of health says physical distancing and other safety measures need to continue to avoid the further spread of the virus.