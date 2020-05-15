BARRIE -- With the long weekend upon us, the local health unit announced seven new cases on Friday, reporting an upward trend in infections in the community.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is asking residents to stay home and avoid travel this weekend to help prevent the potential spread of the virus to other communities.

"We're not coming down. We're levelling out and slightly going up," Medical Officer of Health Dr. Charles Gardner says.

The health unit is reporting a total of 406 confirmed cases in Simcoe Muskoka, including at least three residents of the Collingwood Nursing Home, where women in their 80s, 90s, and over the age of 100 have all become infected.

Outbreaks remain in place at Bradford Valley Care Community, Owen Hill Care Community in Barrie, Bayview Retirement Home in Waubaushene and Whispering Pines in Barrie.

In all, 263 people have recovered from the virus, 76 are in self-isolation, nine are hospitalized, and 32 people have died with COVID-19.

The health unit is cautioning residents against relaxing too much on physical distancing and self-isolation practices.

Dr. Gardner says the data shows these measures likely prevented thousands from becoming sick.

"Instead of having 400, we would have had nearly 7,000 cases."

He goes on to say that as many as 1,500 people could have died if the restrictions weren't in place.

This long weekend, the message from the health unit is that staying home and in your community will lower the risk of infection.

The best advice remains: avoid unnecessary contact with anyone else.