BARRIE -- The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is reporting its first COVID related death in the region since May 16.

Health officials confirming a woman in her 80s living at Georgian Village Retirement Residence in Penetanguishene has died due to COVID complications, bringing the region's total to 37.

The health unit is also reporting five new cases, bringing the region's total to 662; 604 are considered recovered.

Meanwhile, the Grey Bruce Health Unit hasn't reported a new case since Friday, keeping the region's total at 120 cases.

These numbers come as the province confirmed less than 100 daily new COVID cases across Ontario on Monday and Tuesday following a spike in daily case counts earlier this long weekend.

Provincial health officials confirmed 88 new cases of the virus on Monday and 91 on Tuesday.

The total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario now stands at 39,628, including deaths and 35,601 recoveries.

With files from CTV News Toronto.