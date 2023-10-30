BARRIE
Barrie

    • Local health experts applaud Ontario lowering breast cancer screenings to 40

    Local health experts are applauding the province's move to lower the age for regular, publicly-funded breast cancer screenings from ages 50 to 40 starting in fall 2024, noting how early detection is vital in improving breast cancer survival rates.

    On Monday, Ontario Health Minister Silvia Jones announced the expansion.

    "Nearly 12,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year, and we know early detection and increased access to care saves lives," Jones said in a statement.

    Southlake Regional Health Centre's Central Regional Cancer Program Director, Lorrie Reynolds, said lowering the screening age would help identify breast cancer in its earliest stage and aid in providing women with more treatment options and better outcomes.

    "We believe this change will empower more women, especially those with a family history or genetic predisposition, to access screenings earlier, enhancing their chances of detecting and managing breast cancer," Reynolds stated.

    "Proactive healthcare measures like these increase access to care and can make a significant impact in reducing the burden of breast cancer, ultimately saving lives and improving the quality of health care in Ontario," Reynolds concluded.

    The Ontario government estimates the expansion would help more than 305,000 people connect to screening services and add 130,000 mammograms annually.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada bans use of WeChat messaging app on government-issued devices

    Canada is banning the use of the Chinese instant messaging application WeChat on any government-issued mobile devices, citing the need to keep 'government information and networks secure.' Treasury Board President Anita Anand announced the ban Monday, which is also being applied to the Russian Kaspersky suite of anti-virus and IT security applications.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    • Windsor welcomes family fleeing Israel-Hamas fight

      Amid escalating tensions between their home country of Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza strip, Dan and Viktorya Robenko made the decision to flee the Middle East all together with their two young children. The safe place the Robenkos chose is Windsor and they arrived in the city Sunday with help from the local Jewish Federation.

    • VIDEO

      VIDEO Tentative agreement reached between union and Stellantis

      Highlights of the deal include base hourly wage increases, a shorter wage progression timeline and improvements to all pension plans. The afternoon shift at Windsor Assembly is expected to run as normal Monday.

    • Keep safety in mind this Halloween night

      As neighbourhood kids don their costumes and go door to door filling their candy bags this Halloween, Essex County OPP is reminding residents to keep safety in mind.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News