Local group working to create access to fresh food as prices soar

A local organization that works to ensure everyone has access to fresh food spent Monday teaching youth some helpful tricks for a successful day in the kitchen.

On Monday, Fresh Food Weekly held a health cooking summer workshop for youth between the ages of 8 and 12 years old. The children learned the secrets to making crispy chicken parmesan with lemon raspberry scones for dessert.

"Even though the kids here today are not part of our food security program, we are teaching them how to eat healthy and about the benefits of eating healthy and also, we're teaching them some basic cooking skills," said Leah Dyck, the founder of Fresh Food Weekly.

Since July 2022, Fresh Food Weekly has been a registered charity in Simcoe County. The organization works towards giving access to healthy food to low-income families. They raise funds to purchase products in bulk and do biweekly deliveries to their registered participants.

Packages include items like milk, bread, butter, cheese, produce, meats and sometimes desserts. Those registered also receive essential things like toilet paper.

"The prices are so high, and a lot of families are struggling to eat even one meal a day right now, so the need for our food delivery program is huge," Dyck said. "Every day, I have families reaching out trying to get on the program, and I have to turn them down."

Monday's fundraiser class was taught by Dyck's mother, a retired registered nurse who always emphasized the importance of healthy eating during her childhood.

