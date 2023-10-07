Local food banks see dramatic rise in demand for services

As many Canadians prepare their Thanksgiving dinners this weekend, local food banks and shelters are seeing a rise in demand for service.

In Orillia, thanksgiving weekend marks one of the busiest times of the year for The Sharing Place Food Centre, with the local organization preparing more than 400 thanksgiving meals this year.

"The biggest increase we are seeing is in families who have dual incomes, but unfortunately, those dual incomes are just not enough with the cost of housing and food," said Nancy Hannah, Community Program Supervisor at The Sharing Place.

In September, a report that Statistics Canada released found that prices for food purchased from stores rose 6.9 percent in August, well above the month's headline inflation rate of four percent.

Something local organizations say is visible as they experience an increase in demand for services.

"We are seeing approximately 2,400 people a month, up from 1,700 people pre-COVID-19, so it is quite a spike in numbers," said Hannah.

On Saturday, the Barrie Lions Club held a food collection program for the Barrie food bank outside the Sobeys in Barrie's south end, a move its organizer says is needed to ensure all families in Simcoe County have a Thanksgiving dinner.

"This is our fifth day of collecting food, and this community is great at supporting us; we have had lots of great donations of food and cash, and it is so needed this time of year," said Leonard Day, a Member of the Lions Club Barrie.

The Lions Club says the collection program ends Saturday evening; however, the organization will distribute the food along with the Barrie food bank on Sunday, while the sharing place will transition it's focus to the Christmas holiday campaign over the next few weeks.