Barrie

    • Local food banks see dramatic rise in demand for services

    As many Canadians prepare their Thanksgiving dinners this weekend, local food banks and shelters are seeing a rise in demand for service.

    In Orillia, thanksgiving weekend marks one of the busiest times of the year for The Sharing Place Food Centre, with the local organization preparing more than 400 thanksgiving meals this year.

    "The biggest increase we are seeing is in families who have dual incomes, but unfortunately, those dual incomes are just not enough with the cost of housing and food," said Nancy Hannah, Community Program Supervisor at The Sharing Place.

    In September, a report that Statistics Canada released found that prices for food purchased from stores rose 6.9 percent in August, well above the month's headline inflation rate of four percent.

    Something local organizations say is visible as they experience an increase in demand for services.

    "We are seeing approximately 2,400 people a month, up from 1,700 people pre-COVID-19, so it is quite a spike in numbers," said Hannah.

    On Saturday, the Barrie Lions Club held a food collection program for the Barrie food bank outside the Sobeys in Barrie's south end, a move its organizer says is needed to ensure all families in Simcoe County have a Thanksgiving dinner.

    "This is our fifth day of collecting food, and this community is great at supporting us; we have had lots of great donations of food and cash, and it is so needed this time of year," said Leonard Day, a Member of the Lions Club Barrie.

    The Lions Club says the collection program ends Saturday evening; however, the organization will distribute the food along with the Barrie food bank on Sunday, while the sharing place will transition it's focus to the Christmas holiday campaign over the next few weeks.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Hamas surprise attack out of Gaza stuns Israel and leaves hundreds dead in fighting, retaliation

    Backed by a barrage of rockets, dozens of Hamas militants broke out of the blockaded Gaza Strip and into nearby Israeli towns, killing dozens and abducting others in an unprecedented surprise early morning attack during a major Jewish holiday Saturday. A stunned Israel launched airstrikes in Gaza, with its prime minister saying the country is now at war with Hamas and vowing to inflict an 'unprecedented price.'

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News