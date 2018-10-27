

CTV Barrie





With the shelves currently full, the Barrie Food Bank wraps up its Thanksgiving campaign and is looking towards another holiday season.



More than 150 thousand pounds of food was donated during this year’s food drive.



Seventy-thousand pounds of food is distributed each month amongst the twenty-eight hundred local residents who rely on the not-for-profit’s services.



Barrie Food Bank Executive Director, Peter Sundborg says he’s thankful for donations around the holidays but hopes people can think about donating year round.



“People are hungry 12 months of the year,” says Sundborg. “So it's really great if people can look at making donations in those months that aren't as prominent.”



Seventy per cent of the food banks donations are raised from September to December.