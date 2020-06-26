MANSFIELD, ONT. -- Farm fresh fruits and vegetables are now available with a quick tap at a vending machine called the Farm Box.

Maple Grove Farm owner Chris Wallace offers his customers a high-tech farmers market in Mansfield.

The first machine was installed in April when the owners couldn’t open their traditional farmers' market but still needed to find a way to get produce to the public.

Wallace said during the pandemic, people want as little contact and to increase social distancing, and this promotes both.

“People just want a place where they can quickly stop, grab their stuff and carry on home,” said Wallace.

More recently, they added another Farm Box vending machine, and refill both twice a day because of the high demand.

Wallace said the Farm Box allows produce sales to happen at a constant rate.

“We’re able to sell our product 24 hours a day, where in the past it wasn’t feasible to have staff here at eight o‘clock,” said Wallace.

Other products sold include romaine lettuce, maple syrup, cherry tomatoes and asparagus from other local markets.