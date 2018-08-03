A family farm in Caledon East is open for tourists to take a very popular ‘sunflower selfie.’

The Davis family farm is expecting more than 3-thousand visitors over the Civic Long weekend.

“We’re getting between one thousand and 15 hundred people a day,” says Sean Davis. “Last weekend we were at 3,500 people.”

The farm has been in Caledon since 1952 and started growing the sunflowers ten years ago.

Now the 35-acre field boasts nearly a million sunflowers.

They say the sunflower field is in bloom for about three weeks and the flowers keep their bees busy.

“There are 21 hives of bees here, so about 1.2-million bees working hard in the sunflowers,” Davis says it’s a bee’s dream.

The charge for visitors to enjoy the sunflower fields is $5 per person. Kids are free.

The Davis family donates one dollar of the admission cost to the Canadian Celiac Association, which Davis says is very close to their family.

“My son was diagnosed with Celiac when he was one year old. This is the perfect opportunity to raise some money for a good cause.”