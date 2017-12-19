

Beatrice Vaisman, CTV Barrie





A Christmas card shared between two local families has become a detailed diary of life's biggest blessing and deepest sorrows for generations.

The card has been passed back and forth between the families of Dianna McKnight and Heather Smeding since Christmas 1946. It was a time before either of these two members of the self-described "Sisterhood of the Traveling Card" were born.

"It’s got the history of the family. It has the births, the deaths, the marriages, all of that."

Smeding's mother, Isabel Robertson, started the tradition. She sent the card by mail from the Barrie area to one of her closest friends in Elmvale.

In 1949, Ella McKnight added her own twist on this Christmas tradition. She sewed an envelope made of Scottish tartan to protect the card inside.

"When we were young, and even in later years, we'd always look forward to getting the card."

Each woman has added tiny notes about their lives. Both Isabel and Ella have since passed away, but their daughters are committed to keeping this treasured Christmas exchange going.

“I think if my house was on fire and I had the card, I would try to grab that card."