BARRIE
Barrie

    Local duo turns $1 into $100,000 lottery win

    Lotto 6/49 ticket FILE IMAGE (CTV News) Lotto 6/49 ticket FILE IMAGE (CTV News)
    Two people are celebrating after their lottery ticket hit it big.

    Michael Munroe of Waubaushene and Beverly Moreau of Coldwater turned their $1 purchase into a $100,000 win after they matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in the exact order on their Lotto 6/49 ticket.

    The pair won the January 6 draw with the ticket they purchased at Derek Roberts Country Store on Pine Street in Waubaushene.

    Encore can be played alongside most lottery games for $1.

    The next Lotto 6/49 draw is Wednesday, with an estimated $46 million jackpot up for grabs.

