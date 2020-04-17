BARRIE -- After 32 years of practicing medicine in downtown Midland, Dr. Barb Loiskandl and her husband Rainer were ready to retire. The computers were disconnected, and the boxes were packed, but now their retirement plans are on hold.

"On February 15th, we were going to close our doors because we were so lucky we found another family physician to take over our patients," says Dr. Barb Loiskandl. "Then shortly after that, the COVID crisis hit, and we realized our patients needed some assistance.

The Loiskandles are now consulting patients over the phone and online via video chats, as the College of Physicians recommends. They also signed up to help at the local hospital if needed and have signed up with the provinces Telehealth system.

"Patients can call in. We still have our electronic medical records; we are able to help them out with current crises that they are having, or just keep track of their blood pressure medication and renew their prescriptions," says Dr. Barb.

Maintaining primary health care can help reduce the pressure on hospital emergency departments. One of the Loiskandl's patients, Kim Masin, spoke about how patients want to avoid the hospital too.

"It's scary. If I had to go in, I don't know, but I don't think my husband could have come with me. I'm not sure of the protocols anymore, so I did not want to go to the hospital," says Masin.

Loiskandl says many patients calling on the telehealth system are concerned about any COVID-like symptoms.

"We have to take this seriously if you are unwell stay home," says Dr. Barb.

Hospitals remain ready for people who do need to head to an emergency department, and the province recently added 1300 lines to the telehealth system to answer COVID-related questions. Telehealth operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and it's free.