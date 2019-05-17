

CTV Barrie





A local dentist is accused of sexually assaulting a co-op student, and police say there may be more victims.

Officers say 65-year-old Muthanna Gewarges practices at the Small Town Family Dental clinic on Main Street in Shelburne.

The Mono Township man faces multiple charges, including sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

Investigators allege the incidents took place from Nov. 2018 to Feb. 2019 when the victim was a co-op student and part-time employee at the dental office.

The accused is scheduled to answer to the charges before a judge early next month.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.