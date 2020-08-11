BARRIE, ONT. -- The health unit reports one new case in our region today, a Gravenhurst man between 18 and 34. Over the summer, that age range has had the highest incidence rate of COVID-19.

The number of local cases peaked in early May with smaller peaks throughout the summer, and the downward trend continues.

Two of the three most recent cases were community-acquired, and with the first day of school just four weeks away, parents are concerned.

Dr. Gardner admitted physical distancing is a challenge for back to school.

He went on to say that school boards have been working with public health officials to create plans for the school year, but the province has yet to provide a specific plan for how an outbreak in a school would be managed.

"Certainly, we will know about cases that test positive because that's reportable," Dr. Gardner said. "In those instances, we follow up and isolate those individuals at home, determine what contacts they have had, have them isolate as well, and we would do that in a school setting."

Meanwhile, health officials are investigating after a group of people visited the Huntsville area over the long weekend and later tested positive for COVID-19 in their communities.

"All of them reside outside Simcoe Muskoka," said Dr. Charles Gardner, Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit Medical Officer of Health.

Dr. Gardner added 11 individuals from that group began showing symptoms after returning to their homes.

Health officials continue to warn that the virus is out there, and everyone should be taking the appropriate safety precautions, like wearing face masks, physical distancing and washing hands often.