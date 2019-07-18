

The Boots and Hearts music festival is a showcase of some of the top country music artists in the world. It also gives up and coming artists the chance to shine in the spotlight as well.

One local artist, Rebecca Rain, is one of three up-and-comers vying to become the 2019 Boots and Hearts Emerging Artist winner.

"I have been performing gigs for the past 18 years around Simcoe County," says Rain. "I think this opportunity is just proof that if you put in as much work as you can, and you come from a place of love and passion for what you do, then you never know what's around the corner."

The Boots and Hearts music festival kicks off on August 8th and runs until the 11th at Burl's Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte.

The festival will feature country stars, Cole Swindell, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean and many more.

For more information, and to find out how to vote for the Emerging Artist winner, click here.