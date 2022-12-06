Local charity seeking school supplies for those in need

Amidst the season of giving, a Collingwood-based charity is hoping people have it in their hearts to help its mission to set all students up for success.

Backpack Heroes is a not-for-profit that collects backpacks and all the essentials students need. The donations are then provided to anyone in the community needing some help.

"It's very important. I found there's a drastic need for it," says founder Brandi Woolner. "I was one of those kids growing up that had that same backpack from like Grade 7 all the way to Grade 12, and it's been drastically needed. I have a couple of families who every year need help, and I like it because kids are excited."

The not-for-profit was officially founded in 2020. In addition to backpacks, items like writing utensils, paper, rulers and water bottles are all included.

Woolner felt compelled to respond to one cry for help for school supplies that she saw on social media. After helping a few more people, the idea quickly snowballed as Woolner noticed a greater need.

"It's humbling, and it's also heartbreaking to see the amount of need we have but to know that at least the kids have what they need when originally they wouldn't," she says. "I'm just glad that this exists and that people know that I'm out here and can get the help that they wouldn't be able to find elsewhere."

The charity will collect donations at a Christmas Mini Shop Market at the Wasaga Beach RecPlex on Dec. 10. While September is when demand soars, the Backpack Heroes works year-round to ensure anyone has help whenever it may be needed.

If you'd like to help, you can email backpackheroes4kids@gmail.com or click here.