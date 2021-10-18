Local charity aims to keep every child warm this winter

Barrie, Ont. -

A local charity aims to keep children warm and cozy with help from community donations as the colder temperatures move in.

Warm and Cozy Children's Charity in Waubaushene helps kids who are identified by their teachers as needing warm clothing, no questions asked.

Based on the information provided by the teachers, volunteers mobilize within 24 hours to purchase hats, snowsuits, gloves, boots, underwear and a small personal gift.

For the past 14 years, children at schools around southern Georgian Bay have received help from Warm and Cozy Children's Charity.

In the winter of 2016, the charity says 300 students needed winter clothing donations.

Every dollar donated by individuals and organizations in the community directly helps to keep a child warm this winter.