It's Victoria Day long weekend, but in Cottage Country, it's a lot quieter than usual.

In Gravenhurst today, the streets were empty, and locals said it didn't feel like much of a long weekend without the hustle and bustle.

It was the same as you headed up north to Bracebridge, where local businesses said traffic was a lot slower than usual.

Margaret Campbell is the owner of a favourite ice cream shop in town; Momma Bears Ice Cream and Sweets. She says usually her shop is packed with customers. While the business has been steady, she said it's not as busy as it typically is on other Victoria Day weekends.

"It's dead, it was dead on Thursday," says Campbell, "surprisingly dead on Thursday."

Regardless of if the traffic is the same as previous years, Campbell said she is just thankful to be open to customers during this weekend.

For the staff at Camp Muskoka Coffee House across the street, they said this long weekend is quiet. But with curbside pickup and takeout, business has been good.

"It's not our normal long weekend cottages traffic, there are people, and it's just more relaxed," said manager Patricia Wark.

Wark says they are also just grateful to be open during their peak season, and local businesses are a big part of summer in Muskoka.

"We need our local businesses in order to survive," said Wark.