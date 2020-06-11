BARRIE, ONT. -- You'll no longer have to rely on curbside pickup to eat your favourite meal from your favourite restaurant.

Restaurants, including Moxies in Barrie, are getting ready to open their doors to the public for the first time since the pandemic closed them indefinitely.

On Monday, the province allowed businesses to reopen outdoor dine-in services, including restaurants and parking lots.

Moxies General Manager, Chris Patterson, says they will start by offering guests take out on Thursday while seating their customers at their reopened patio on Friday at 3 p.m.

Still, there was some hesitation about whether they would open altogether.

"We were debating holding off past Friday, but I think in this town, this city, we have to do it right away, "says Patterson.

"If we miss out on that boat, people aren't going to choose Moxies, and we definitely want them back."

But reopening has seen its fair share of challenges, having been more than just unlocking the doors and letting patrons in, one of which was bringing back staff.

Patterson says some employees have been asking to work one or two shifts a week just to see how everything is playing out but adds it's hard to fill a schedule when government money is a click away.

"They do have that SERB paycheque that they can just go to, so it does make it difficult when I can't guarantee the weather," says Patterson. "I can't guarantee our patio's going to be open every day. "

Restaurants are one of many businesses given the green light to reopen as of 12:01 Friday morning.

Tattoo parlours, beauty salons, and shopping malls will also open their doors.

Meanwhile, the city is also getting ready to bring back some of its staff. Anne Marie Langlois, the manager of human resources, says at the peak of the pandemic, the city had laid off about 500 employees.

"We had a number of workers that unfortunately we needed to lay off," says Langlois, "and so we're contacting them on the basis of demand ."

The city says it's seeing some challenges with rehiring some of its casual staff in parks and students, "because of pressures they have, financial requirements and things like that they had to go off and find alternate employment," says Langlois.

Summer attractions, including Splash pads at both Heritage Park and Lampman Lane park, will reopen on June 20 while Centennial Beach will be open to sun-seekers on Saturday. But the city is limiting waterfront parking to Barrie residents only to limit crowds. Driving wanting these spots will have to display a parking pass.

For the time being, the beach will be without lifeguards until about the beginning of July while the city works to rehire and train lifeguards for the summer.