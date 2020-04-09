BARRIE -- As the virus continues to devastate communities, there has also been an increase in movements focusing on caring and kindness.

Many restaurants in Barrie are showing appreciation for essential and frontline workers with meal deliveries.

Freshii owner Salim Bardia is a big part of this care mongering movement.

Since March 13, he has been donating meals to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) health care workers.

On Thursday, Bardia donated and delivered 200 meals.

“At this point in time, frontline workers are overworked,” says Bardia. “This is one way of saying thank you to them... along with the community that wants to help out.”

Freshii has been donating to paramedics, fire halls, intending to reach as many responders as they can.

Donations have also been coming from the community, churches, and the Freshii app.

Close by, Lori McClelland, co-owner of Hollys Sweets and Eats, has partnered up with donors also to deliver food to RVH workers.

“These people are the most at risk,” remarks McClelland. “I get to stay in my safe kitchen, but these people are dealing with the most vulnerable, at-risk and sick.”

McClelland says these workers deserve to be fed well and shown that they have a full community behind them.

Cravings Fine Foods also jumped on the movement, partnering with the community foundation to get meals to the frontlines.

They are collecting money to create meals, and hope to make more than 300, which is enough for one shift of workers at RVH.

“It’s our healthy workers that are being the most affected,” explains Cravings Fine Foods co-owner Jennifer Long -Allen. “It shows how much risk they are willing to do every day to take care of our community and those who are sick.”

All of this outpouring effort and support from the community has frontline workers overwhelmed with gratitude, says RVH Foundation CEO Eric Dean.

“They are thrilled to see that kind of support, and they are also humbled by it."