The Muskoka Brewery is taking steps to remain crafty and competitive as it continues to brew business with a big expansion.

After more than 20 years in business, the once small brewery is becoming more efficient with some big goals, adding 30-thousand square feet of state-of-the-art canning and kegging lines to improve quality.

“This expansion is pretty critical to set us up for future success,” says Muskoka Brewery president, Todd Lewin. “We’re expanding into new export markets. We can continue to grow in Ontario, and we’ve got a new distilling side of the business that continues to grow as well.”

The brewery employs 110 people year-round, and that number flows to 130 during the summer months.

The company invested $5 million with the hopes of taking a bigger sip out of the market.

Sales were up 20 percent this past summer, and they're already looking ahead to next summer.

“We’re seeing a real migration of beer drinkers moving away from bottles into cans, and in order to fill that can growth, and be ready for next summer, we need this expansion to be able to meet the needs of beer drinkers,” says Lewin.

The Muskoka Brewery has its work cut out for it with almost 300 breweries in Ontario alone.