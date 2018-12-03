“Yeah, I know people call me crazy.”

For four years Juan Carlos Noguez Ortiz has worked as a beekeeper at Dickey Bee Honey in Innisfil making beeswax and honey.

And for one hour and 42 seconds, some may have called him unbee-lievable. That’s because Juan set a new Guinness World record for wearing 100,000 live bees on his head and shoulders. The previous record was 53-minutes and 34-seconds. The event was part of a movie stunt for a Canadian film called “Blood Honey “ in Toronto in August 2017.

More than a year later, he received his official certificate for becoming the new world record holder.

While Juan’s wife Rosio, along with his two children, remain home in Mexico, Juan says they are very proud of him, and they aren’t alone.

“You know, I probably have more respect for Juan, for sure, now that he has gone through that,” said Peter Dickey.

Amazingly, Juan only suffered two bee stings during his stunt, “Got one in my eyebrow and one in my ear, and that’s it,” he said.

The beekeeper claims it was an easy feat because unlike most people, bees don’t scare him.