Several local athletes are hoping to make a splash at the Olympics in South Korea.

Dara Howell was just 19 when she shocked the world, winning the first-ever gold medal in slopestyle skiing in Russia. Four years later, she's back to do it again.

Howell heads to South Korea as the underdog. Her parents say win or lose, Howell's living her dream and wants to prove she's anything but a one hit wonder.

“She's worked really hard to get back in the game and be competitive. If she can put her 'A' run together she will be golden,” says Doug Howell.

In downhill skiing, Roni Remme of Collingwood makes her Olympic debut. She’s one of several athletes from the area to compete at the games.

Erin Mielzynski is ready for her third Olympic games. She made history in 2012, becoming the first Canadian in 41 years to win a world cup slalom event.

“I want my skiing to inspire. I want changes I’ve made to my skiing and also to myself to show people what they're capable of,” she says.

Mielzynski's boyfriend, cross-country skier Lenny Valjas is a force on the world cup circuit. He trained and competed at Hardwood Ski and Bike. He hopes to medal after finishing 11th in the team relay in Russia.

Figure skater Gabby Daleman makes her second Olympic appearance at the age of 20. She's ready to reach the podium.

“Wearing that maple leaf is such an honour and I am getting to represent such an amazing kind of small town like Newmarket.”

Oro-Medonte's Brent Laing will represent Canada as part of Kevin Joe's curling rink.

In men's hockey, former NHLer Chris Kelly and Chris Lee hope to defend Canada's gold medal from Sochi.