BARRIE -- It looks like Liam Brearley may need to pay for a heavy luggage tag when he checks in at the Zurich airport.



He'll likely be over the limit once they get done tallying the weight of all the medals he'll be bringing home with him from the Youth Olympics.



The snowboarder medaled in all three events he competed in as he represented Canada in Lausanne, Switzerland.



The 16-year-old from Gravenhurst won silver in the men's slopestyle competition on Monday, bronze in the halfpipe on Tuesday, and bronze in Wednesday's snowboard big air event.



Beaming with a massive smile after his third medal ceremony Brearley told reporters, "It's crazy, unlike anything I ever expected, and I'm super happy to medal three times."



A third medal for Liam Brearley at #Lausanne2020 ��



Three-thousand-eight-hundred volunteers helped make the games possible for the more than 1,700 athletes from 79 countries.



This is the third Winter Youth Olympic Games. The world's young athletes will gather again in four years in South Korea for the 2024 games.



When asked what he would say to other young Canadian athletes, Brearley offered, "Persevere, work through everything. If you work super hard and are determined, you know you can do it. But at the same time have fun with your friends and family, you can make it here."



He stepped away from interviews excited to share this moment with his mother and grandmother, who made the trip over to watch him compete — a fitting moment to end an incredible week for a small-town teen with world-class game.