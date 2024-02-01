BARRIE
Barrie

    • Loaded shotgun and $350,000 worth of drugs seized during raid at Barrie residence

    Drugs and a 20-gauge shotgun are displayed after allegedly being seized during a police search in Barrie, Ont., on Tues., Jan. 30, 2024. (Source: Barrie Police Services) Drugs and a 20-gauge shotgun are displayed after allegedly being seized during a police search in Barrie, Ont., on Tues., Jan. 30, 2024. (Source: Barrie Police Services)
    Share

    Officers raided a Barrie residence on Tuesday and alleged they found various drugs with an estimated street value of $350,000, along with a loaded 20-gauge shotgun.

    Police say officers executed two search warrants as part of a two-month investigation and placed a 25-year-old man from Barrie under arrest.

    During the search at an undisclosed location, police allege officers seized fentanyl, ecstasy, MDMA pills, crystal meth, psilocybin, hundreds of methamphetamine pills, and cocaine.

    The accused faces several drug and weapons-related charges.

    He was held in police custody with a pending bail hearing on Thursday.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    It's called 'cozy cardio.' In a world seeking comfort, some seek a happier mode of exercise

    Political polarization. Economic struggles. Inequity. Climate change. War. In an often-bruising world, you can hardly blame people for seeking out ways to cushion themselves. From weighted blankets to "cozy" murder mystery novels to entire restaurants and cookbooks based on childhood comfort foods, the appetite for comfortable things just keeps growing. Now some are seeking comfort even in their physical exertion.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News