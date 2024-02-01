Loaded shotgun and $350,000 worth of drugs seized during raid at Barrie residence

Officers raided a Barrie residence on Tuesday and alleged they found various drugs with an estimated street value of $350,000, along with a loaded 20-gauge shotgun.

Police say officers executed two search warrants as part of a two-month investigation and placed a 25-year-old man from Barrie under arrest.

During the search at an undisclosed location, police allege officers seized fentanyl, ecstasy, MDMA pills, crystal meth, psilocybin, hundreds of methamphetamine pills, and cocaine.

The accused faces several drug and weapons-related charges.

He was held in police custody with a pending bail hearing on Thursday.