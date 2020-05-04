BARRIE -- Ontario Provincial Police in Midland say they seized weapons, drugs and cash during a raid on a home in Tay Township.

Officers executed the search on the Sixth Street Midland house on Friday and claim to have found $32,610 in cash, cocaine, Oxycodone tablets, a loaded semi-automatic rifle, a 12-gauge shotgun and drug-trafficking paraphernalia.

Two occupants at the house were taken into custody and charged with various offences.

Both were released on a recognizance to appear in court at a later date.