Loaded semi-automatic weapon, drugs seized from Tay Township residence: OPP
Published Monday, May 4, 2020 4:20PM EDT
OPP officers say they seized these guns, a .22 semi-automatic rifle and a 12-gauge shotgun during a search at a Tay Township residence on Fri., May 1, 2020. (Supplied)
BARRIE -- Ontario Provincial Police in Midland say they seized weapons, drugs and cash during a raid on a home in Tay Township.
Officers executed the search on the Sixth Street Midland house on Friday and claim to have found $32,610 in cash, cocaine, Oxycodone tablets, a loaded semi-automatic rifle, a 12-gauge shotgun and drug-trafficking paraphernalia.
Two occupants at the house were taken into custody and charged with various offences.
Both were released on a recognizance to appear in court at a later date.