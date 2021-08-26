BARRIE, ONT. -- Police say officers seized drugs, weapons and drug trafficking paraphernalia during a traffic stop in Fenelon Falls, resulting in the arrest of two locals.

Kawartha Lakes OPP stopped the vehicle on West Street Wednesday night and officers searched the vehicle.

Police say they found a sawed-off rifle, cocaine, fentanyl, Oxycocet, cash and scales.

A 42-year-old driver from Fenelon Falls faces numerous charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, knowing there was a firearm in the vehicle, driving while under suspension, breach of probation, among others.

The passenger, a 29-year-old from Huntsville, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, knowing there was a firearm in the vehicle, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, among others.

Both of the accused have court dates scheduled.