Loaded handgun, drugs seized in downtown Barrie parkade: BPS

Officers allegedly seized a loaded handgun, ammunition and drugs after responding to a report about a suspicious vehicle in a Barrie parkade.

Police say the man inside the vehicle on Collier Street Tuesday afternoon provided officers with a false name.

In a release, Barrie Police Services stated, "police discovered he was in possession of a loaded firearm, and a large quantity of cash and drugs."

Police say officers seized the gun, 121 grams of suspected cocaine, 42 grams of crystal methamphetamine, and six grams of suspected heroin.

The 21-year-old man from Markham was placed under arrest and charged with firearm and drug-related offences, plus obstructing a peace officer and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.