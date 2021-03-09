Advertisement
Loaded gun, noxious spray seized after home invasion in Midland: OPP
The OPP says a home invasion occurred on Manly Street in Midland, Ont. on Tues. March 9, 2021 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Two men are under arrest and facing multiple charges following a home invasion in Midland overnight on Tuesday.
Provincial police say they took a call from a Manly Street resident who told officers he could hear someone breaking into his home.
The resident gave police a description of the suspects, one of whom he said was armed with a handgun.
According to the OPP, officers located the suspects walking along the street and placed them under arrest.
Police say the officers found a loaded gun, a can of noxious spray, cocaine, and a baton on the duo, along with stolen items from the house.
A Tiny Township man and an Orillia man, both 20, face a slew of charges:
- Possession of a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime
- Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition obtained by crime
- disguise with intent
- Break and enter a dwelling house with intent to commit an indictable offence
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Robbery using a firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
- Possession of prohibited or restricted firearms
- Carrying a concealed prohibited device or ammunition
- Two counts of carrying a concealed weapon
- Carrying a firearm, weapon, prohibited device in a careless manner
- Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a weapon
- Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking
- Three counts of possession of stolen property
Police also charged the Orillia man with failing to comply with a release order.
Both men were held in custody for a bail hearing.