BARRIE, ONT. -- Two men are under arrest and facing multiple charges following a home invasion in Midland overnight on Tuesday.

Provincial police say they took a call from a Manly Street resident who told officers he could hear someone breaking into his home.

The resident gave police a description of the suspects, one of whom he said was armed with a handgun.

According to the OPP, officers located the suspects walking along the street and placed them under arrest.

Police say the officers found a loaded gun, a can of noxious spray, cocaine, and a baton on the duo, along with stolen items from the house.

A Tiny Township man and an Orillia man, both 20, face a slew of charges:

Possession of a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition obtained by crime

disguise with intent

Break and enter a dwelling house with intent to commit an indictable offence

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Robbery using a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Possession of prohibited or restricted firearms

Carrying a concealed prohibited device or ammunition

Two counts of carrying a concealed weapon

Carrying a firearm, weapon, prohibited device in a careless manner

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a weapon

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

Three counts of possession of stolen property

Police also charged the Orillia man with failing to comply with a release order.

Both men were held in custody for a bail hearing.