Loaded gun, multiple drugs seized during bust on Highway 11 in Muskoka: OPP
Police arrested two people along Highway 11 in Muskoka after allegedly seizing a loaded firearm and over half a kilogram of illegal drugs.
Provincial police say the traffic stop on Thursday afternoon near Bracebridge was part of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking in Simcoe County.
Officers say they seized a loaded Glock .45 calibre handgun, ammunition, cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, $36,000 cash, cell phones and a digital scale.
The accused, two Windsor residents, ages 23 and 19, face a slew of drug trafficking and weapons-related charges.
Russian ambassador claims Canada a 'very dangerous country' to visit
Russia's ambassador in Ottawa claims Canada is unsafe for his compatriots to visit. 'Canada today is a very dangerous country for Russian citizens,' Oleg Stepanov said in a Russian-language interview last Friday.
Premiers to accept federal health-care funding offer, focus turns to bilateral deals
Canada's premiers have agreed to accept Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's 10-year health-care funding offer and are now turning their focus towards inking their respective bilateral agreements with the federal government.
One in four Canadians would be unable to afford a sudden expense of $500: StatCan
A quarter of Canadians say they would be unable to cover an unexpected expense of $500, according to new data from StatCan.
'Key to succeeding': Tax season tips from an expert
As Canadians approach this year's season, an expert offers tips for getting ahead of the filing blues.
Polygamy kidnapping suspect will be returned to Utah
The nephew of imprisoned Utah polygamous leader Warren Jeffs will be returned to Utah to face charges that he kidnapped his niece, as he waived extradition at a court hearing Monday following his arrest in North Dakota.
Fifth teen charged in Toronto man's death granted bail, three remain in custody
A judge has granted bail to a fifth girl charged with second-degree murder in the death of a homeless man who was allegedly swarmed and stabbed by group of teens in Toronto's downtown core.
Ottawa neighbourhood devastated by massive explosion
Officials say everyone is accounted for after a massive explosion at an east Ottawa construction site Monday morning. The blast injured 12 people, including two children and two people who were trapped in the rubble.
'Some sort of pattern': PM Trudeau on 4 aerial objects downed over North America
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there is clearly a pattern with four aerial objects shot down over Canada and the United States in the last 10 days, but there is still much to learn from the debris recovery and analysis.
U.S. shoots down 4 flying objects: What we know about the locations
The United States has shot down four mostly unidentified flying objects, including one in Canada, in just over a week. Here is what we know about where these four objects were shot down.
Atlantic
Some students dismissed early, Halifax parking ban to be enforced as nor'easter heads for N.S.
A developing nor'easter is already affecting travel in Nova Scotia and has prompted some schools to dismiss students early.
N.S. woman who murdered daughter granted more temporary passes from prison
A Nova Scotia woman who murdered her daughter in 2008 will be getting more temporary passes to leave prison.
Montreal
Parents mourn loss of daughter, a 'ray of sunshine,' killed in Laval daycare bus crash
The second child who was killed last week after a city bus rammed into a Laval daycare has been identified, and her grieving parents describe the four-year-old victim as a 'real ray of sunshine' who 'loved life.' In a letter published by the parents on Monday, they say their daughter, Maeva David, is survived by her older brother and sister.
Leave use of notwithstanding clause up to provinces, say Conservative and Bloc MPs
The federal Conservatives joined the Bloc Québécois Monday to try and send a message to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that it is up to the provinces to decide how to use the notwithstanding clause.
Ottawa
Ottawa neighbourhood devastated by massive explosion
Officials say everyone is accounted for after a massive explosion at an east Ottawa construction site Monday morning. The blast injured 12 people, including two children and two people who were trapped in the rubble.
Families forced out of homes near site of Ottawa blast
The massive explosion that took out homes under construction in an east Ottawa neighbourhood damaged homes nearby, forcing families to escape early Monday morning with nothing but they clothes they were wearing.
Parents protest to draw attention to bullying at Vimy Ridge Public School
Parents protested outside of a south Ottawa school Monday, saying student bullying is an ongoing problem that is not being addressed by school officials.
Toronto
Ford makes 'recommendations' on fed health deal as premiers agree to accept offer
Ontario Premier Doug Ford made "specific recommendations" on the sustainability of a new health-care deal, his office said Monday, as the country's premiers agreed to formally accept Ottawa's offer.
Fifth teen charged in Toronto man's death granted bail, three remain in custody
A judge has granted bail to a fifth girl charged with second-degree murder in the death of a homeless man who was allegedly swarmed and stabbed by group of teens in Toronto's downtown core.
John Tory will remain as mayor for Wednesday's budget deliberations
John Tory has committed to remaining mayor through Wednesday’s budget deliberations at city hall, according to budget Chief Gary Crawford.
Kitchener
Bright lights in southwestern Ontario night sky puzzle viewers
People who noticed some unusual bright lights in the night sky over southwestern Ontario Sunday may now have some answers.
'Share their love': Black love celebration brings people together in Cambridge
Celebrating Black love was the focus of an event put on by Rhythm and Blues Cambridge at the Idea Exchange in Cambridge on Monday.
School board ends investigation at Rockwood elementary school
The Upper Grand District School Board has ended an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour at Harris Mill Public School.
London
Search underway for ‘octagonal object’ shot down near Tobermory
A Canadian and United States Coast Guard ship is scouring the waters between Tobermory and Manitoulin Island for an “octagonal object” shot down by US fighter jets Sunday afternoon.
Sentencing hearing in bizarre case involving arson
The sentencing hearing was held Monday in the case of a man who set fire to the car of a known pimp in downtown London.
Health care workers rally to mark anniversary, protest privatization
Close to 100 people gathered outside London Health Sciences Centre’s Victoria Campus Monday mark a milestone anniversary, and protest the Ford government’s move to privatize some services.
Northern Ontario
Health Canada issues recall for certain frozen fries sold in Ontario
Health Canada is issuing a recall for a brand of frozen fries sold in Ontario.
Sudbury, Ont., mayor proposes taking a $36K pay cut
Greater Sudbury Mayor Paul Lefebvre wants to turn back the clock to 2016 when it comes to his salary as mayor.
North Bay police officer says request for transgender bathrooms led to reprisals
A human rights complaint filed by a veteran North Bay Police officer can proceed, the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario has ruled.
Windsor
‘Cart before the horse’ approach may cost LaSalle resident thousands in taxes
Kevin O’Neil stands to lose thousands of dollars and is now calling on the federal government to update their tax laws.
Have you taken the 28-day challenge? A Black History Month initiative in Windsor
Black Business Can Inc. (BBC) has compiled a list of Black-owned businesses to patronize this month.
Moving objects in the sky seen over Windsor-Essex. Here’s what they could be
A string of moving bright lights in the sky was seen over Windsor-Essex Sunday evening by several CTV News viewers.
Calgary
'Corporate welfare and misguided': Criticism continues about Alberta's proposed oil well cleanup incentive
There are continuing questions about a provincial government proposal to give oil companies breaks on royalty rates if they clean up old inactive wells.
Man taken to hospital following stabbing outside northwest library
Calgary police are looking for suspects after a man was stabbed Monday afternoon in the northwest.
Calgary woman shot by police during erratic driving investigation east of city
A police response east of Calgary ended Sunday afternoon with an officer shooting a female driver.
Saskatoon
Saskatoon's Lighthouse could be put in receivership by the end of the week
Two board members of the Lighthouse are calling for the organization to be put in receivership, according to court filings obtained by CTV News.
Saskatoon mandatory green bins arriving in spring, city moves to bi-weekly garbage collection
Saskatoon is rolling out a city-wide green bin program and reducing curbside garbage pickup.
About 1,290 SaskTel customers experience outages after vandalism incidents
More than 1,000 SaskTel customers in Saskatoon experienced outages following vandalism to the company’s infrastructure.
Edmonton
Controversy erupts after Edmonton workers stop handing out syringes, pipes near transit
In an attempt to reduce open drug use in public places, city harm-reduction contractors are no longer giving syringes and pipes to people in pedways or near transit centres – a change attracting mixed reaction.
Edmonton-based photojournalist, news outlet suing RCMP over 'unconstitutional arrest'
An award-winning photojournalist who was arrested and detained while documenting a pipeline standoff in Northern B.C. has announced a lawsuit against the Mounties.
Local woman searching for family physician after being dumped by 'lottery system'
An Edmonton woman says she no longer has a family doctor after a clinic restructuring forced physicians to use a "lottery system" to determine who would stay in their care.
Vancouver
B.C. man sentenced in drug-trade-related abduction that left victim 'scarred for life'
A B.C. man won’t serve any jail time for his role in a drug-trade-related abduction where the victim was beaten and held for days – and had the word "thief" burned into his flesh with a blowtorch
Woman seriously injured after 'interaction' with Vancouver police: IIO
B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating after an "interaction" with Vancouver police left a woman with serious injuries.
Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival in jeopardy after main sponsor backs out due to financial struggles
The iconic Cherry Blossom Festival is on the verge of looking a lot different this year, after its main sponsor backed out months before the event is set to begin.