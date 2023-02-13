Loaded gun, multiple drugs seized during bust on Highway 11 in Muskoka: OPP

Police arrested two people along Highway 11 in Muskoka after allegedly seizing a loaded firearm and over half a kilogram of illegal drugs.

Provincial police say the traffic stop on Thursday afternoon near Bracebridge was part of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking in Simcoe County.

Officers say they seized a loaded Glock .45 calibre handgun, ammunition, cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, $36,000 cash, cell phones and a digital scale.

The accused, two Windsor residents, ages 23 and 19, face a slew of drug trafficking and weapons-related charges.