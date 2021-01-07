BARRIE, ONT. -- Police say they arrested and charged eight people, including six Orillia residents, following a warrant that led to the seizure of drugs and a loaded handgun.

Provincial police say they searched an Albert Street residence on Wednesday in Orillia and confiscated quantities of cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and other drugs, along with the illegal firearm.

The accused parties face various drug-related offences.

Police say all eight were released with a future court date.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.