Loaded gun, drugs seized during OPP search near Orillia

A 21-year-old from Etobicoke faces a slew of charges after police say the accused dodged a RIDE check in Ramara Township, flipped the vehicle and was found with a loaded gun.

According to Orillia OPP, the incident began around 1 a.m. Tuesday as officers conducted a RIDE stop on Atherley Road.

Police say that after a brief interaction, the individual evaded the checkpoint and took off "at a high rate of speed into Ramara Township."

Shortly after, police say officers found the vehicle had crashed and landed upside down, but the accused had fled the scene, leaving his identification behind.

A few hours later, police arrested the suspect and allegedly seized a loaded handgun, ammunition, drugs, cash and several cell phones during a search.

Police charged the accused with 18 weapons, drugs and other offences.