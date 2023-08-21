Loaded gun, drugs seized after suspected impaired driver crashes into ditch

An Innisfil man accused of impaired driving faces over a dozen charges following a police investigation into a single-vehicle crash over the weekend that allegedly turned up drugs and a loaded gun.

South Simcoe police say a vehicle crashed into a ditch on Saturday night in the area of St. Johns Road and 6th Line, and the driver, who was the only occupant, walked away from the crash only to return before officers arrived.

Police say the driver was arrested for impaired driving.

Officers, including the K9 unit, searched the area, and police say they found drugs, drug paraphernalia, and a loaded semi-automatic handgun.

Police charged the 21-year-old Innisfil man with impaired driving, dangerous operation, and multiple weapons-related and drug-related offences.