BARRIE, ONT. -- OPP say they have recovered a loaded gun, cocaine and marijuana in a bizarre incident along Highway 400 in Bradford.

It started with an SUV driving into the ditch off the northbound lanes near the 5th Line and hitting a sign.

Acting Sgt. Dan Hunter says a man and girl abandoned the vehicle and made their way off the highway onto Sideroad 5. Police allege that the man dropped the gun and drugs along the way.

A 30-year-old St. Catharines man and a girl were being questioned by police Sunday night. Investigators expect to lay charges against the man tied to drugs, weapons, and violating a court order.

The relationship between the man and the girl is not clear.