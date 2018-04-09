

CTV Barrie





Police say three people stopped for stunt driving were found in possession of a loaded gun and drugs.

According to the OPP, a vehicle was clocked going more than 50 km/h over the speed limit on Mayfield Road in Caledon, early Sunday morning.

When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, police say the man behind the wheel started driving dangerously.

Eventually the driver pulled into a driveway. While investigating, police say a loaded semi-automatic handgun and drugs were found in the vehicle.

Three 18 year olds from Toronto have been charged with drugs and weapon offences.

The trio will appear in court at a future date.