Loaded gun, drugs allegedly found during traffic stop in Huntsville
Published Thursday, March 19, 2020 1:23PM EDT
The Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit displays items allegedly seized during two traffic stops on Hwy 60 in Huntsville on Wed., March 18, 2020. (OPP/Twitter)
BARRIE -- A loaded gun and drugs were allegedly found during two traffic stops on Highway 60 in Huntsville.
The OPP says officers made both stops on Wednesday afternoon and claim they found a loaded .40 calibre handgun, 7.5 grams of crack cocaine and nearly $2,700 cash.
A 38-year-old Huntsville woman and 20-year-old Mississauga man face several charges.