BARRIE -- A loaded gun and drugs were allegedly found during two traffic stops on Highway 60 in Huntsville.

The OPP says officers made both stops on Wednesday afternoon and claim they found a loaded .40 calibre handgun, 7.5 grams of crack cocaine and nearly $2,700 cash.

A 38-year-old Huntsville woman and 20-year-old Mississauga man face several charges.