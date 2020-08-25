Advertisement
Loaded gun and drugs seized during traffic stop in Orillia: OPP
Published Tuesday, August 25, 2020 7:19PM EDT
A loaded gun and drugs are allegedly seized during a traffic stop in Orillia, Ont., on Mon. Aug. 24, 2020. (OPP)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Three people are facing serious charges after police allege they seized a loaded gun and drugs during a traffic stop in Orillia.
Police stopped the vehicle overnight on Monday along Old Barrie Road and arrested the occupants.
The accused, ages 22, 23 and 45, have been charged with multiple offences, including having a weapon for a dangerous purpose and having drugs for trafficking.