Loaded gun, $20K in drugs seized after victim robbed in Huntsville, OPP says

Barrie, Ont. -

Police laid a slew of charges against three individuals from the GTA accused of robbing a victim at gunpoint in Huntsville.

The OPP says the incident happened Thursday at a residence on Muskoka Road 10, and before officers arrived, the suspects drove off southbound on Highway 11.

They were apprehended on the highway in the area of Cedar Lane.

Police say officers seized a loaded 9-millimetre gun with 11 rounds of ammunition, various drugs, including fentanyl and cocaine, cellphones, $500 cash and two prohibited flick knives.

Police say the street value of the drugs is estimated to be around $20,000.

A 24-year-old Scarborough man, 21-year-old Oshawa man, and a 28-year-old Pickering woman face a series of charges, including armed robbery, unauthorized possession of a weapon, possession of a firearm knowing the serial number had been tampered with, and drug trafficking, among others.

Additionally, the Scarborough man was charged with seven counts of failing to comply with a release order.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

Police have not disclosed if the suspects and victim knew each other or if this was a random act.

All three of the accused were held for a court appearance in Huntsville on Oct. 6.