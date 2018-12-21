Featured
Loaded firearm, drugs seized in York Region, three men arrested
York regional police
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, December 21, 2018 3:41PM EST
Three Brampton men face multiple drug-trafficking charges in York Region following a lengthy police investigation.
York Regional Police say they seized a loaded handgun, along with a quantity of heroin and cocaine this week.
Investigators searched a Brampton residence and said they found 200 unidentified pills, scales and packaging materials. Police arrested one suspect during the raid.
Police say undercover officers arrested the other two suspects during a drug transaction.
Anyone with additional information about this investigation is asked to contact York Regional Police.