Three Brampton men face multiple drug-trafficking charges in York Region following a lengthy police investigation.

York Regional Police say they seized a loaded handgun, along with a quantity of heroin and cocaine this week.

Investigators searched a Brampton residence and said they found 200 unidentified pills, scales and packaging materials. Police arrested one suspect during the raid.

Police say undercover officers arrested the other two suspects during a drug transaction.

Anyone with additional information about this investigation is asked to contact York Regional Police.